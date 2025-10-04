San Antonio ranks fourth among most bilingual cities in US, study finds

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 30% of San Antonio residents are bilingual, placing the city fourth among the most bilingual cities in the United States, according to a news release.

The Preply study analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data from the 25 largest U.S. cities to identify residents who speak another language at home and report speaking English “very well.”

According to the study, more than 64% of San Antonio residents speak Spanish, making it the city’s second most popular language.

Other Texas cities considered among the most bilingual include Dallas, El Paso and Houston.

Here’s a look at the 10 most bilingual cities in the U.S.:

El Paso, Texas (39.44%) Los Angeles, California (33.46%) San Jose, California (32.93%) San Antonio (29.81%) New York, New York (26.03%) Houston, Texas (25.85%) San Diego, California (25.52%) Phoenix, Arizona (24.29%) San Francisco, California (23.33%) Dallas, Texas (21.99%)

And the 10 least bilingual cities in the U.S.:

Seattle, Washington (13.51%) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (12.61%) Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (11.84%) Charlotte, North Carolina (11.78%) Washington D.C. (11.53%) Columbus, Ohio (9.63%) Jacksonville, Florida (9.27%) Nashville, Tennessee (8.13%) Indianapolis, Indiana (7.45%) Detroit, Michigan (6.34%)

