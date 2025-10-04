Swifties help SA-area businesses cash in with era-inspired cookies, cocktails and events

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio-area businesses are embracing Taylor Swift’s newest era.

Swifties have flocked to get anything orange and teal, the aesthetic of Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

At Lily’s Cookies, staff spent Friday feverishly working to fill the blank spaces on their cookie trays.

“It’s been really busy,” said the bakery’s owner, Christine McCrae Kelly. “It’s super crazy.”

Swifties knew all too well they had to grab the sweet treats.

“I thought they were so cute,” said Danna Carreon, who picked up a box of the intricate cookies. “Like it just really fits the era of the ‘Showgirl’ era.”

The orange and teal have brought businesses the green.

“I think that Taylor Swift is really good for business,” McCrae Kelly said. “People have gotten so excited about it.”

At Bella on the Vine, the event space has 12 photo spots honoring each era.

“This is Converse’s era tour,” joked Elizabeth Black, who runs the space and Papa Dante’s with her family.

Black, along with her sister and other employees, are looking forward to sharing their fandom with guests at a listening party Friday night. They have a themed menu for both drinks and food.

Paramour, a bar in downtown San Antonio, is also entering its debut theme night era.

“I’ve heard that some people are coming dressed up in like costumes and set for different eras,” said Julissa Medrano Guerra Phipps, the bar’s general manager and co-owner. “She’s going to bring a lot of new people. We’re really excited.”

