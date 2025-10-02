🎃 Things to do in October: Jonas Brothers, Big Texas Comicon, Muertos Fest

October is here, and San Antonio has an exciting lineup of events to offer.

With spooky season officially here, that means pumpkin spice, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and a bunch more spooktacular events.

Aside from Halloween-themed events, San Antonians can also attend free car shows, a book festival, concerts and so much more.

Get ready to mark your calendar and make the most of the season with these can’t-miss happenings around the Alamo City.

Oct. 1-5 events

11TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW: The The car show will feature vintage cars on display, celebrating automotive history from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Market Square.

ALAMO CITY LX MOPAR CAR SHOW: The nonprofit car club will host a car show featuring Chrysler 300s, Dodge Challengers and more from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the base of the The nonprofit car club will host a car show featuring Chrysler 300s, Dodge Challengers and more from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the base of the Tower of the Americas

BOERNE BOOK FESTIVAL: Calling all book lovers, the Boerne Book Festival returns on Oct. 4. The book festival will feature a day of author discussion panels, book signings and more from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Patrick Heath Public Library, located at 451 North Main St. in Boerne. More information can be found Calling all book lovers, the Boerne Book Festival returns on Oct. 4. The book festival will feature a day of author discussion panels, book signings and more from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Patrick Heath Public Library, located at 451 North Main St. in Boerne. More information can be found here

CAGE THE ELEPHANT: The rock band is scheduled to perform on Oct. 4 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. For tickets, click The rock band is scheduled to perform on Oct. 4 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. For tickets, click here

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: Stroll through and shop at the Mission Marquee Plaza during the Stroll through and shop at the Mission Marquee Plaza during the Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 4.

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “ The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “ The Lorax ” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will show a free movie screening of “ The Mission Marquee Plaza will show a free movie screening of “ The Wild Robot ” from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 4.

PARTY ON THE PLAZA: Enjoy an evening filled with fun activities, live music and more during Enjoy an evening filled with fun activities, live music and more during Party on the Plaza from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Tower of the Americas.

STARLIGHT MOVIE SERIES: The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host a movie screening of “Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3. Tickets are available The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host a movie screening of “Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3. Tickets are available here

VIVA MEXICO WOMEN’S FESTIVAL: The festival will celebrate women with Mexican music and cultural arts from 2-8 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the The festival will celebrate women with Mexican music and cultural arts from 2-8 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Mission Marquee Plaza . The free event will also include presentations of all-female musicians, dancers and small business owners. The plaza encourages guests to bring chairs and blankets.

Oct. 6-12 events

2ND SATURDAY: Enjoy local arts and crafts, food and more during 2nd Saturday from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Historic Main Plaza, 115 North Main Avenue. This month’s 2nd Saturday San Antonio market will also include karaoke from 6-8:15 p.m. More information can be found Enjoy local arts and crafts, food and more during 2nd Saturday from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Historic Main Plaza, 115 North Main Avenue. This month’s 2nd Saturday San Antonio market will also include karaoke from 6-8:15 p.m. More information can be found here

BIBBIDI BOBBIDI BOO FEST: The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest, featuring whimsical characters and lively performances as part of Halloween fun. From 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 10, guests can enjoy an evening filled with spooky stage shows, music and so much more. From 3-9 p.m. on Oct. 11, the fun continues with an afternoon and evening of fairytale fun, lively entertainment and more. For more information and tickets, click The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest, featuring whimsical characters and lively performances as part of Halloween fun. From 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 10, guests can enjoy an evening filled with spooky stage shows, music and so much more. From 3-9 p.m. on Oct. 11, the fun continues with an afternoon and evening of fairytale fun, lively entertainment and more. For more information and tickets, click here

H-E-B CINEMA ON WILL’S PLAZA: Enjoy a free movie screening of “Curly Sue” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza. More information is available Enjoy a free movie screening of “Curly Sue” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza. More information is available here

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: Sit back and enjoy an evening filled with jazz music from Toro Flores and Hot Sauce from 6:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Sit back and enjoy an evening filled with jazz music from Toro Flores and Hot Sauce from 6:30-9 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Japanese Tea Garden

LIGHT THE NIGHT WALK: Light the Night San Antonio will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at The Rock at La Cantera. A remembrance ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., and the walk will start at 7:30 p.m. The event is a nationwide movement that honors those affected by blood cancers, celebrates survivors and highlights the importance of research and funding for lifesaving treatments. Admission is free, and registration is open to all who wish to participate. Click here for more information.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Bexar County residents will have a chance to get discounted admission to the Bexar County residents will have a chance to get discounted admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Oct. 10 as part of Locals Day. Tickets will cost $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will show a free movie screening of “ The Tower of the Americas will show a free movie screening of “ Beetlejuice ” from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 11.

SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL: The 20th annual event will return to Civic Park at Hemisfair on Oct. 18. The event will feature an experience with, of course, beer, seltzers, ciders, as well as live music, hand-picked local food and retail vendors and much more. Tickets start at $45. More information can be found The 20th annual event will return to Civic Park at Hemisfair on Oct. 18. The event will feature an experience with, of course, beer, seltzers, ciders, as well as live music, hand-picked local food and retail vendors and much more. Tickets start at $45. More information can be found here

TEJANOS AT THE ALAMO: The Alamo will celebrate Tejanos connected with the site’s history from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Alamo Plaza. The free event will feature local cultural organizations, descendants, living history and more.

Oct. 13-19 events

FALL FESTIVAL - BEXAR COUNTY PCT. 2: The free, family-friendly The free, family-friendly fall festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Rodriguez Park, located at 2060 Rodriguez Avenue. The festival will feature trunk or treat, a costume contest, a petting zoo and much more.

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Mission Marquee Plaza

JONAS BROTHERS: The trio will bring their “Jonas20: Living the Dream” tour on Oct. 18 at the Frost Bank Center with special guests The All-American Rejects. For tickets, click The trio will bring their “Jonas20: Living the Dream” tour on Oct. 18 at the Frost Bank Center with special guests The All-American Rejects. For tickets, click here

LUMINARIA CONTEMPORARY ARTS FESTIVAL: The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival features more than 250 artists showcasing live music, fine arts, film and more. The festival is from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 18 at St. Paul Square. For more information, click The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival features more than 250 artists showcasing live music, fine arts, film and more. The festival is from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 18 at St. Paul Square. For more information, click here

MONARCH BUTTERFLY AND POLLINATOR FESTIVAL: The The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Brackenridge Park. The free, family-friendly event will feature hands-on and experiential nature education.

OKTOBERFEST: The Rock at La Cantera will host a Bavarian-style celebration as part of Oktoberfest from 6-11 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct 18. There will be live music, food, craft beer and festive entertainment. More information can be found The Rock at La Cantera will host a Bavarian-style celebration as part of Oktoberfest from 6-11 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct 18. There will be live music, food, craft beer and festive entertainment. More information can be found here

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: Sit back and relax with your family with a free movie screening of “ Sit back and relax with your family with a free movie screening of “ Little Shop of Horrors ” from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Mission Marquee Plaza. If you can’t make it to that movie screening, the plaza will show “ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ” from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 18.

TEQUILA & TACOS FESTIVAL: Tequilas & Tacos Festival will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Oct 18 at the Tower of the Americas. Guests can enjoy cocktails from renowned tequila and mezcal brands, gourmet tacos, live music and more. To purchase tickets, click Tequilas & Tacos Festival will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Oct 18 at the Tower of the Americas. Guests can enjoy cocktails from renowned tequila and mezcal brands, gourmet tacos, live music and more. To purchase tickets, click here

Oct. 20-26 events

ALL TIME LOW: The rock band will perform their “Everyone’s Talking!” tour at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available The rock band will perform their “Everyone’s Talking!” tour at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available here

BOOTANICA: The San Antonio Botanical Garden will celebrate Halloween and the fall season with a variety of activities, including trick-or-treating a sensory pumpkin station and more. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15-16. The San Antonio Botanical Garden will celebrate Halloween and the fall season with a variety of activities, including trick-or-treating a sensory pumpkin station and more. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15-16. BOOtanica is included with garden admission and membership.

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Grab your lawn chairs, blankets and enjoy a free movie screening of “ Grab your lawn chairs, blankets and enjoy a free movie screening of “ Hocus Pocus ” at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Bullis Park, located at 27583 Old Blanco Road.

MARKET DAYS: The Tower of the Americas will host The Tower of the Americas will host Market Days , featuring more than 40 local vendors from 4-9 p.m. on Oct. 25.

PAUL MCCARTNEY: “Sir Paul” will visit the Alamo City to perform his “Got Back” tour on Oct. 25 at the Alamodome. Tickets are available “Sir Paul” will visit the Alamo City to perform his “Got Back” tour on Oct. 25 at the Alamodome. Tickets are available online

PECAN FEST: The Seguin Pecan Fest is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Central Park, located at 201 South Austin St. in Seguin. The festival will include Fall Trade Days in downtown Seguin. More information can be found The Seguin Pecan Fest is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Central Park, located at 201 South Austin St. in Seguin. The festival will include Fall Trade Days in downtown Seguin. More information can be found here

RHYTHM & BEATS: The Rock at La Cantera will host its The Rock at La Cantera will host its Rhythm & Beats events at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. The event is free and open to the public.

Oct. 27-31 events

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR: Enjoy a spooktacular night filled with a trunk or treat event, a costume contest, pumpkin painting and more during the Enjoy a spooktacular night filled with a trunk or treat event, a costume contest, pumpkin painting and more during the Halloween Spooktacular from 5-11 p.m. on Oct. 31. No RSVP is required.

NBA YOUNGBOY: The rapper will perform his “MASA TOUR” on Oct. 29 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The rapper will perform his “MASA TOUR” on Oct. 29 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online

NURSE BLAKE: The comedian will bring his “But Did You Die?” tour at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Tickets are available The comedian will bring his “But Did You Die?” tour at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Tickets are available online

SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN BASH: The The Tower of the Americas will host an exciting evening filled with live music, food and fun activities for the kids from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 31. There will also be a pumpkin carving contest, costume contest and more.

Recurring events

39TH ANNUAL GRUENE MUSIC & WINE FESTIVAL: The festival is an annual gathering of the best wine, beer and music that Texas has to offer from Oct. 9-12 in Gruene, Texas. On Oct. 9, the event starts with the kickoff party, featuring tastings from up to four Texas wineries and four Texas craft breweries. On Oct. 10, visitors can expect “Stars & Guitars,” featuring a dinner catered by Gristmill River Restaurant, wine tasting and a private performance by Josh Abbott Band, among other activities. On Oct. 11, the festival continues with “Tasting & Tunes” and on Oct. 12 will feature “Cody Canada’s Sunday All-Star Playlist.” For more information and tickets, click The festival is an annual gathering of the best wine, beer and music that Texas has to offer from Oct. 9-12 in Gruene, Texas. On Oct. 9, the event starts with the kickoff party, featuring tastings from up to four Texas wineries and four Texas craft breweries. On Oct. 10, visitors can expect “Stars & Guitars,” featuring a dinner catered by Gristmill River Restaurant, wine tasting and a private performance by Josh Abbott Band, among other activities. On Oct. 11, the festival continues with “Tasting & Tunes” and on Oct. 12 will feature “Cody Canada’s Sunday All-Star Playlist.” For more information and tickets, click here

BIG TEXAS COMICON: An exciting lineup of artists, such as Antony Starr from “The Boys” and Jason Isaacs from the “Harry Potter” series, are joining the sixth annual convention. The Big Texas Comicon is scheduled to take place form Oct. 17-19 at the Henry B. González Convention Center. For more information and tickets, click An exciting lineup of artists, such as Antony Starr from “The Boys” and Jason Isaacs from the “Harry Potter” series, are joining the sixth annual convention. The Big Texas Comicon is scheduled to take place form Oct. 17-19 at the Henry B. González Convention Center. For more information and tickets, click here

HAUNTED HOUSES: If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Those popular, scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Those popular, scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click here to read a full list of those spooky attractions.

MORGANS’S WONDERLAND HALLOWEEN BASH: Morgan’s Wonderland will host its Halloween Bash every Saturday starting Sept. 27, including Oct. 31. There will be themed photo stations, costume contests with prizes and live entertainment. For tickets and more information, click Morgan’s Wonderland will host its Halloween Bash every Saturday starting Sept. 27, including Oct. 31. There will be themed photo stations, costume contests with prizes and live entertainment. For tickets and more information, click here

MUERTOS FEST: One of the largest One of the largest Día de los Muertos celebrations in the nation returns to Hemisfair from Oct. 24-26. With the festival starting a day earlier this year, organizers said “ ¡ PRESENTE ! Opening Night Tribute " will honor Flaco Jimenez , a Conjunto legend who died this summer at 86 years old. KSAT will broadcast a two-hour special on Muertos Fest; details will be released at a later time.

PUMPKIN PATCHES & CORN MAZES: Several places in San Antonio and the surrounding areas are gearing up to bring the fall favorite activities. Check out Several places in San Antonio and the surrounding areas are gearing up to bring the fall favorite activities. Check out this list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes you can visit across San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

ZOO BOO: The 39th annual celebration returns to the The 39th annual celebration returns to the San Antonio Zoo from now until Oct. 31. Festivities include trick-or-treating, live entertainment and interactive animal encounters. Daily trick-or-treating will take place from 4-5 p.m. until Oct. 30.

