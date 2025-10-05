Man detained after crashing into Southwest Side store, getting into physical altercation, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained after crashing his vehicle into a Southwest Side store and getting into a physical altercation inside, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road.

According to a Sunday SAPD preliminary report, a caller told police the man was parked in front of the store and asked employees to call emergency services because he was “potentially having a medical episode.”

While the caller contacted police, the report states that the man re-entered his gray 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe and drove through the building’s front door.

The man then exited the vehicle and began to get into a physical altercation with multiple people inside the store, SAPD said.

Police said the man was detained at the scene and was taken to a hospital for further treatment. Charges are still pending at this time, SAPD said.

No major injuries were reported at the scene, but police said the building sustained extensive damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

