Legacy Elementary in Uvalde opens later this month, honors victims of Robb shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Legacy Elementary School in Uvalde is set to open later this month, marking a significant milestone for the community still healing from the Robb Elementary School shooting more than three years ago.

On Thursday, families of shooting victims will attend a private reception and tour the brand-new school before a public ribbon-cutting on Friday morning.

Teachers will move into their classrooms next week, with the first day of school slated for Monday, Oct. 20.

The mascot is the Coyotes (pronounced KY-otes).

The opening comes two years after construction began.

The $60 million campus was built with a focus on honoring the teachers and students who lost their lives at Robb Elementary.

The victims are not mentioned by name anywhere on the campus, but many tributes are made to them with the number 21, for the two teachers and 19 students who lost their lives on May 24, 2022.

