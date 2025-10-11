Driver flees scene after hitting pedestrian, crashing into car on West Side, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver allegedly struck a pedestrian sitting on a bicycle and crashed into a car before fleeing the scene early Saturday morning on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around midnight Saturday in the 6500 block of Northwest Loop 410 access road at Ingram Road.

A black 2022 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound at a “high rate of speed” when the driver lost control near a turnaround island beneath Northwest Loop 410, according to a Saturday SAPD preliminary report.

The Mustang struck a raised curb, drove onto the island, and hit a man who was sitting on his bicycle, police said.

After the impact, the report states the Mustang crossed onto oncoming traffic and collided with a black 2013 Audi sedan.

The driver did not stop to render aid or provide information to the Audi driver, police said.

SAPD said that officers later found the Mustang abandoned behind a nearby shopping center.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

When found, police said the Mustang driver will face one count of collision involving injury and one count of collision involving damage to a vehicle exceeding $200.

