Driver arrested, accused of hit-and-run crash involving motorcyclist on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver accused of crashing into a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene on the East Side was arrested, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Rigsby Avenue.

According to a Saturday SAPD preliminary report, a man was riding a motorcycle eastbound when a white Buick sedan traveling alongside slowed down due to heavy traffic and moved into the motorcycle’s path.

As the Buick changed lanes, it struck the motorcycle, causing the man to crash and fall off, police said.

The report states the driver of the Buick sped up and fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

Witnesses at the scene provided the Buick’s license plate number to police, who located the driver at the registered address and detained them, SAPD said. Detectives interviewed the driver and later arrested him.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The driver faces one count of collision involving injury charge, police said.

