5 teams of Trinity University student entrepreneurs to compete for $25,000

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, five teams of students will compete at Trinity University’s Stumberg Venture Competition for $25,000 to support their entrepreneurial ventures.

The program, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, has invested nearly $600,000 in student startups.

One week before the competition that takes place during San Antonio Startup Week, two teams of students stopped by Launch SA to practice pitching their ideas and receive feedback from the local entrepreneurial community. All of these teams say their ideas were created with one goal in mind: to help make everyday problems easier for the average person.

One company, Divvy, aims to help people find a more straightforward way to pay each other back for going out, splitting bills, or helping a friend.

“We’re hoping that it makes life easier for younger people, you know, us college-age students up to our young adults. More and more people are living with roommates and living with people that they aren’t related to. And, you know, having to split expenses, having to split groceries, anything like that. And Divvy is the right tool for that,” said Martin Rosales and Sam Cohen.

Another team, Handidoor, aims to develop a top-of-the-line solution for people with mobility issues to remotely open and close their doors.

“I was in a car accident a couple of years ago, and during my rehab process, I had to use a wheelchair, a walker, and a cane,” said Nathaniel Troxel. “And I found out that it was extremely hard to move around my house, especially when it came to opening and closing doors. So then we began to think about who else had this problem and a solution that could help benefit those people”.

The teams of students will compete at the Ruth Taylor Recital Hall on Trinity’s campus at 5 PM on Tuesday, October 14th.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.