A spooky shirt awaits this October when you donate blood at South Texas Blood & Tissue

SAN ANTONIO – This October, you can give back to the community and get in the spooky spirit.

An exclusive t-shirt awaits, just in time for Halloween, for donors who give this month on Wednesdays and Thursdays at any South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.

STBTC said the vampire-themed shirts are available at their nine locations in South Texas.

That’s not the only incentive the centers are offering. At their mobile events, you can win various prizes by donating, including movie bundles and H-E-B gift cards (some lucky donors can receive up to $150, depending on the card they draw).

You can find their STBTC’s full list of events for this month here.

If you would like to donate, you can schedule an appointment through the South Texas Blood and Tissue website or call (210) 731-559.