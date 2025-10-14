New free resource center opens to support East Central ISD families

SAN ANTONIO – Local leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the opening of a new center aimed at helping East Central Independent School District families.

The United Way East Central ISD Family Resource Center will serve as a central hub to provide support to families with children attending ECISD schools at no cost, according to a news release.

The center is located inside Pecan Valley STEM Academy, 3966 E. Southcross.

Among the services available at the center is a family care closet to help provide families with basic needs for free, including hygiene products and other daily essentials.

The facility is the second center United Way has opened in San Antonio.

United Way and DePelchin Children’s Center launched the facility as part of the Driving Possibilities initiative, a collaboration between the Toyota USA Foundation, United Way, Texas A&M University San Antonio’s Institute for School and Community Partnerships and ECISD.

Read also: