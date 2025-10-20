Some San Antonio online services disrupted amid Amazon cloud outage

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Some local organizations reported disruptions with online services amid the Amazon Web Services outage on Monday.

AWS provides cloud computing infrastructure to some of the world’s biggest organizations, according to the Associated Press.

Social media site Snapchat, the Roblox and Fortnite video games and various streaming platforms are among the services users have reported issues with, along with Amazon’s Ring doorbell cameras and Alexa-powered smart speakers.

AWS said it was starting to recover hours after the outage started, but problems lingered for some users, AP reported.

Here are some local services that were affected by the outage:

CPS Energy

CPS Energy’s KUBRA EZ Pay Payment plan “experienced service interruptions” on Monday, although the company did not specify if it was due to the outage, according to a notice on the company’s website.

“KUBRA EZ Pay Payment processing, notifications updates, and preferences are experiencing service interruptions at the moment,” the notice said. “We are working to resolve this and appreciate your understanding and patience.”

San Antonio Water System

In a Facebook post, the water system said payment systems were unable to process credit and debit card payments.

“We are accepting cash and check payments only at our walk-in centers,” SAWS said in the post. “You can still make online payments via ACH through your My Account at www.saws.org/myaccount.”

UT San Antonio Innovation

Some of UT San Antonio Academic Innovation’s digital learning tools were affected by the AWS outage, according to a Facebook post.

“While most tools are now operational, some vendors continue to work toward fully restoring services,” the post states. “For the latest status updates, please visit odl.utsa.edu/alerts.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

