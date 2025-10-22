1 killed in 18-wheeler crash in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – One person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Wednesday morning in Seguin, according to police.

The crash was reported before 7 a.m. on the southbound lanes of State Highway 123 Bypass at Interstate 10.

Police said an 18-wheeler lost control, and one person was killed.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the State Highway 123 Bypass are closed, according to a Facebook post from Seguin police.

Travelers should use alternative routes, police said.

