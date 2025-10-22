Skip to main content
Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man struck, killed by train on North Side, SAPD says

The man was walking on the train tracks when he was struck, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photographer

Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 10600 block Wetmore Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally struck by a train near the San Antonio airport on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 10600 block of Wetmore Road.

Recommended Videos

Police said the man was walking on the train tracks when he got trapped on a bridge over the tracks. The man was struck by the train and pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 10600 block of Wetmore Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos