Man struck, killed by train on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally struck by a train near the San Antonio airport on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 10600 block of Wetmore Road.

Police said the man was walking on the train tracks when he got trapped on a bridge over the tracks. The man was struck by the train and pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

