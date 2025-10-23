Pickup Lines: Award-winning chef Jason Dady discusses cooking, soup that changed his life

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features award-winning Jason Dady from San Antonio.

The Kearney, Neb. native first moved to Texas in the seventh grade and came to San Antonio in 2001 to open his first restaurant in Castle Hills.

This year, Dady is celebrating 25 years with his family-run company, which includes more than a half-dozen properties and a full-service catering business in a thriving culinary community.

“I’ve always said, the City of San Antonio, especially from a culinary perspective, we’re in our infancy, right? We’re just getting started,” said Dady. “And so, you’re starting to see the real quality go up. You’re starting to see the diversity come in, which to me is the exciting part about our food culture right now.”

Dady recalls his love affair with food, which dates back to a high school field trip.

“We went on a field trip to a restaurant called Gaspar’s. And I was a very picky eater as a kid. I mean, I’m from the Midwest. I was a meat-and-potatoes. I had a black bean bisque with sour cream on top. And, I’d never had sour cream. It was not something I liked,” Dady said, in part. “And that soup like literally changed my life. Like I was like, Oh my gosh, this is amazing. And it was a black bean bisque with, like, a lime crema or something to that effect. And so that’s definitely one of my core foods.

Chef Dady has also appeared on multiple cooking shows. His latest passion project, Mexico Ceaty, is a 25,000-square-foot concept at River Center Mall expected to open in the coming months.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Jason Dady in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.