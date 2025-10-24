Skip to main content
Gov. Abbott to deliver keynote address at Republican women’s luncheon in San Antonio

Livestream of the governor’s address can be viewed in the video player below beginning at 12:45 p.m.

KSAT Digital Staff

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Austin. (Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribune, Ronaldo Bolaños/The Texas Tribune)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver a keynote address Friday afternoon at the 35th Biennial Texas Federation of Republican Women Awards Luncheon, according to a news release from his office.

The event will be held at San Antonio’s Grand Hyatt. The address, livestreamed in this article, is expected to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The release states the gathering is the largest Republican women’s organization in America.

