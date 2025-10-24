Gov. Abbott to deliver keynote address at Republican women’s luncheon in San Antonio

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Austin.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver a keynote address Friday afternoon at the 35th Biennial Texas Federation of Republican Women Awards Luncheon, according to a news release from his office.

The event will be held at San Antonio’s Grand Hyatt. The address, livestreamed in this article, is expected to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The release states the gathering is the largest Republican women’s organization in America.