Gov. Abbott to deliver keynote address at Republican women’s luncheon in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver a keynote address Friday afternoon at the 35th Biennial Texas Federation of Republican Women Awards Luncheon, according to a news release from his office.
The event will be held at San Antonio’s Grand Hyatt. The address, livestreamed in this article, is expected to begin at 12:45 p.m.
Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
The release states the gathering is the largest Republican women’s organization in America.