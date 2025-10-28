1 dead, several injured after multi-vehicle crash in Wilson County, sheriff’s office says

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – One person was killed and several others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Wilson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 87 westbound.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that authorities determined that one person died.

Several other people suffered unspecified injuries.

The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 87 were formerly closed, but have since reopened.

The post said that the Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation into the crash.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has yet to be released.

