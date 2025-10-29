$200M+ traffic plan around proposed Spurs arena includes major interchange upgrade

SAN ANTONIO – A proposed $220-250 million infrastructure bond could transform downtown traffic patterns ahead of a potential new Spurs arena, with plans that include a major interchange upgrade and expanded parking.

The traffic improvement plan, presented to City Council by Pape Dawson Engineering in June, outlines nearly 20 projects aimed at managing increased traffic flow around the proposed arena site.

A key feature includes a single-point urban interchange at Interstate 37 and Cesar Chavez Boulevard, which the engineers’ project would boost traffic flow by 60%, they said in the presentation.

“If there’s a new NBA arena, we’re going to need certain construction to be completed before or when it opens,” said Melissa Stendahl, president of the Lavaca Neighborhood Association, whose community would be directly impacted by the development.

The comprehensive plan includes a new parking garage near the Alamodome and thousands of additional parking spaces within walking distance of the proposed arena. VIA’s Green and Silver Lines would provide dedicated lanes for downtown access.

Neighborhood concerns focus on residential access and parking management.

“There also needs to be a better solution for residents to still get in and out. Because if we can’t get in off Cesar Chavez or Florida, Carolina, we’re kind of blocked in,” Stendahl said.

The neighborhood association is working with city planners on a residential parking permit program. Stendahl advocates for stricter parking enforcement, suggesting “illegal parking fines are higher, basically, so that people are incentivized to go to the parking lots that are intended for use and avoid trying to park on neighborhood streets.”

Beyond immediate traffic concerns, Stendahl emphasizes the importance of meeting construction deadlines and managing detours effectively.

“Deconflicting construction timelines and detours so that we still have routes for residents and businesses to access things” remains a priority, she notes, adding that many residential streets cannot handle increased traffic from detours.

The infrastructure improvements, while crucial for the arena project, are separate from the arena’s funding structure. Stendahl sees potential long-term benefits.

“Long-term community benefits I would hope to see beyond the construction would be obviously the infrastructure improvements that we already need being facilitated with this kind of project and implemented.”

