Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces benefit show at San Antonio comedy club, donate 5 cans of food for free entry

FILE - Comedian/actor Gabriel Iglesias performs his stand-up comedy routine on the first of his three-night stop of the Don't Worry Be Fluffy tour at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of San Antonio’s favorite comedians, will give locals more than laughs when he performs over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, Iglesias said that he’s hosting a canned food drive on Sunday, with all of the donations benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank.

The food drive will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, located at 618 Northwest Loop 410.

Those who donate at least five cans of food can receive a wristband to attend his comedy show that same day at 3 p.m.

If people donate 10 cans, they will receive two wristbands, and so on, he said.

The offer is first-come, first-served for the first 350 people.

Fans cannot attend the show without a wristband. Tickets won’t be sold for this performance.

The funnyman said fans can expect “special guests” at the show.

