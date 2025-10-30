Alamo Colleges prepares for surge in assistance requests ahead of November SNAP pause 

SAN ANTONIO – As the federal government shutdown threatens to disrupt food assistance programs nationwide, San Antonio College’s Student Advocacy Center is preparing for a surge in demand for its services.

The center, which has been a resource to students for nearly a decade, serves approximately 2,700 students every week.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the federal food benefits will not go out on Nov. 1 because the “well has run dry” on funding amid the government shutdown.

The pausing of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is set to affect approximately 1.1 million college students across America who are on the program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Our students are already coming to us and saying, ‘I’m out. I’m out of my benefits, and I don’t know when I’m going to get them again,’” said Jillian Denman, the director of the Student Advocacy Center at San Antonio College.

After recording 83,000 visits during the previous academic year, the center has already seen a 13% increase in demand this year and is preparing for more in the coming days and weeks.

To address these growing needs, the center has established partnerships with the San Antonio Food Bank and H-E-B to provide not only shelf-stable foods but also essential perishables such as milk, eggs, and bread.

The center also provides additional support services, including:

Clothing assistance

Hygiene products

Pet food supplies

Baby care items

Mental health counseling

“If we can take care of our students’ basic needs outside the classroom,” Denman said, “then they start taking care of themselves by finishing their education and getting amazing jobs in the community.”

As it prepares for increased demand, the center is seeking additional partners who can help keep its shelves stocked.

If you are a student at one of the five Alamo Colleges and need assistance or would like to donate, you can contact the Student Advocacy centers at (210) 486-1111.

The center’s most-needed items are baby wipes, tampons, and clothing that college students would like to wear.

