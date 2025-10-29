How a pause in SNAP benefits could affect the Texas economy

SAN ANTONIO – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are expected to be paused beginning Saturday due to the stalemate by federal lawmakers that has forced a government shutdown.

Without monthly SNAP benefits, recipients are weighing whether to buy food versus buying other necessities.

David Macpherson, Ph.D., the Economics Department chair at Trinity University, said the loss of SNAP benefits spending will be felt by the Texas economy.

“As the spending of over $600 million dollars is cut, that’s going to affect businesses across the state,” Macpherson said.

SNAP benefits, which reportedly tally approximately $614 million in all, are infused into the Texas economy monthly through the purchase of SNAP-approved items.

As Texas consumers cut back on their spending, Macpherson said business owners will do the same.

“Businesses are going to order less,” Macpherson said.

According to Macpherson, there could be less inventory in stores across different industries. Business owners may have to be more strategic with current inventory.

If benefits are paused and the shutdown continues, the professor cautioned that employers may be forced to consider more drastic measures.

“As a result there could potentially be layoffs of workers, depending on how long it lasts,” Macpherson said. “It’s going to harm the overall economy in Texas.”

That harm, according to Macpherson, could linger longer — even if SNAP benefits are restored, and the government is back up and running.

