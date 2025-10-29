Where San Antonians affected by government shutdown can receive assistance

FILE - The Capitol is seen at nightfall on day 22 of a government shutdown in Washington, Oct. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The federal government has been in a shutdown for nearly a month, and many families in San Antonio are struggling with the ripple effects.

Added to that is the announcement that SNAP benefits are set to be cut on Nov. 1, leaving millions unable to feed their families properly.

To help with the shutdown, some workplaces and school districts have said they will offer assistance to help cover the financial gap.

Here is a list of places in the San Antonio area:

Workplaces

San Antonio Water System (SAWS)

SAWS is offering relief for those impacted by the SNAP benefit cuts, as confirmed by the company and Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

“If you’re a federal worker, if you’re impacted by the federal freezes, essentially, there is some relief. Folks should reach out to SAWS,” Jones said.

Jones told KSAT that she had recently spoken to the organization’s CEO, who said SAWS would be happy to work with anyone affected by the federal cuts.

KSAT reached out to SAWS for a statement.

“SAWS will work with customers affected by the current government shutdown,” Anne Hayden, SAWS Director of Communications, said. “Customers should call SAWS Customer Service at 210-704-SAWS.”

CPS Energy

The company said it is ready to help customers affected by the shutdown through a variety of assistance programs, according to an online press release.

“A top priority at CPS Energy is assisting our customers,” said DeAnna Hardwick, Chief Customer Strategy Officer. “We will continue to work closely with our customers who have been impacted to help them find alternate solutions to stay up to date on their CPS Energy bill. We encourage customers to call us to find a solution that best fits their needs.”

Some programs include payment plans for certain budgets, veteran discount programs and a billing program for individuals with disabilities.

You can learn more on CPS Energy’s website. You can also call 210-353-2222 or use the organization’s Assistance Finder.

SA Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank provides food assistance and free services to help people access benefits.

“A government shutdown can push families in our community to make tough choices—like keeping food on the table or paying the bills. If you or a loved one are feeling the impact, know this: your San Antonio Food Bank is here for you," the nonprofit said on Facebook.

Anyone in need of services can click here or call 210-431-8326. The food bank’s phone line is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.

School districts are also stepping up to help those impacted by the federal shutdown.

KSAT has reached out to several San Antonio-area districts to ask whether they will continue to offer free or reduced meal plans to students and, if so, which programs are available.

School districts

Northside ISD

“Northside ISD is aware of the potential impact a government shutdown could have on families, including delays in SNAP benefits.

“The district will continue promoting Free and Reduced-Price Meal applications for non-CEP campuses and will provide courtesy meals to any student in need.

Families are encouraged to apply or reapply for meal benefits through SchoolCafe.

Families may call the Free & Reduced Meal Program office for more information:

“At this time, there has been no new guidance from the Texas Department of Agriculture regarding school lunch funding changes in November. Current funding continues, and students approved for free or reduced-price meals will still receive breakfast and lunch at no cost.”

Lackland ISD

“While funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 1, 2025, this change will not impact the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or the School Breakfast Program (SBP) in our district.

“Both programs are separately funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will continue operating as normal. Students will still receive nutritious meals at school each day, regardless of any changes to SNAP funding.

“We understand that news about SNAP may cause concern among families who rely on food assistance, but we want to reassure the Lackland ISD community that school meals are not affected. Our priority remains ensuring that every student has access to healthy meals to support learning and well-being.”

You can learn more here.

San Antonio ISD

“SAISD will continue to operate its Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

“All schools in the District qualify to operate CEP to serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge.”

You can learn more about CEP on the district’s website.

New Braunfels ISD

“At this time, the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has issued no new guidance indicating any disruption to school meal programs.

“New Braunfels ISD will continue serving free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches as usual under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

“The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has stated that if the shutdown continues, SNAP benefits may not be issued after November 1. While this may impact families’ grocery benefits, school meals remain funded and available.

“New Braunfels ISD will share updates promptly if new guidance is issued by TDA or USDA. Families are encouraged to continue sending students to school for healthy, reliable meals each day.”

You can learn more about the district’s Child Nutrition program here.

Alamo Heights ISD

“In AHISD, we realize that some families may be impacted by the lack of pay due to the current federal government shutdown. As a reminder, families can apply or reapply for free or reduced-priced meals at any time during the year due to a change in financial circumstances.

“If you need assistance, we encourage you to fill out an application to determine your child’s eligibility. It’s easy and confidential.”

You can learn more about that application here.

North East ISD

“Our free meal plan will continue. Its funding is not tied to SNAP.

“We anticipate getting reimbursed for all meals served (eventually), even if there is a delay during the shutdown.”

You can learn more about NEISD’s free meal programs here.

