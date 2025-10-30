Man wanted on 30 sexual assault warrants extradited to Texas after living in Canada for years, authorities say

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A man wanted on multiple sexual assault warrants was extradited to Texas on Wednesday after living as a fugitive in Canada for several years, according to a news release.

Juan Pablo Acosta, 45, was arrested by Canadian authorities on unrelated charges in June 2025 and held without bond during legal proceedings, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

Acosta was initially arrested on July 13, 2021, on two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault after the Buda Police Department investigated allegations involving Acosta, the release said. He bonded out of the Hays County Jail two days later.

The release states Acosta also faced a bond forfeiture for discharging a firearm in a Travis County case.

On Nov. 8, 2021, the release states Buda police’s investigation led to approximately 30 sexual assault warrants being issued for Acosta by the Justice of the Peace Precinct 5.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office then began searching for Acosta in December 2021, who was found to be living in Toronto, Canada. However, due to his legal status, investigators said he was not immediately arrested or extradited.

The extradition process required approval from U.S., Mexican and Canadian federal authorities, the release said. The sheriff’s office worked with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Hays County District Attorney’s Office to secure approval for Acosta’s extradition.

The release states Acosta was booked into the Hays County Jail on Wednesday.

