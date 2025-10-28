Del Rio detective arrested after investigators find explicit images of girl on cellphone, police say

DEL RIO, Texas – A Del Rio police detective was indicted on charges of sexual assault and possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the department.

Joshua Garcia was arrested and terminated from the Del Rio Police Department on Monday, police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the investigation into Garcia started in April, following an allegation that he was in an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with an underage girl.

He was placed on administrative leave at the time.

During the investigation by DRPD and the Texas Rangers, police said they found multiple explicit images of the girl on Garcia’s cellphone “along with additional materials deemed evidentiary in nature.”

He was indicted on charges of sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography, possession of lewd material involving a child, and official oppression.

Following his arrest on Monday, he was released to the custody of the GEO Correctional Facility, pending the magistration process.

