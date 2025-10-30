Manu Ginobili, Fabricio Oberto, family and friends attend world premiere of Tim Duncan documentary

AUSTIN, Texas – San Antonio Spurs legends Manu Ginobili and Fabricio Oberto were among the family and friends who attended the world premiere of a new documentary on Tim Duncan.

“The Boy From St. Croix” had its debut screening Tuesday evening as part of the 32nd annual Austin Film Festival.

Directed by Tim’s brother, Scott Duncan, the film is the first look at Duncan’s career and connection to his home island of St. Croix in his own words.

Aside from new footage of Duncan’s post-retirement family life, coaches, teammates and mentors, such as Gregg Popovich and David Robinson, provide new insight on the Spurs legend.

While Duncan himself was not present at the premiere screening at the Bullock Museum IMAX Theatre, his partner Vanessa Macias said seeing footage of his parents and childhood might be “a little emotional for him.”

“I think it’s really important for our family because he doesn’t talk about himself and the stuff that’s documented now is, you know, really third-hand,” Macias told KSAT.

“It’s going to be really cool for, especially for the kids, to see a lot of the different parts that maybe we all may have missed,” she said.

Ginobili, who had not yet seen the film either, said he was most curious to learn about Tim’s upbringing.

“The T.D. from St. Croix is the one I haven’t seen or witnessed so that’s what I’m most excited about in the movie,” he said.

“Where you grew up and your surroundings at such an important age, you know being a kid, preteen or teenager, really shapes you. So I’m very curious to see that side of him,” Ginobili said.

Oberto, who joined the Spurs for three seasons in 2005, now lives in San Antonio and remains close to both Tim and the Spurs organization 20 years later.

“Every time I see him, I’m learning something,” Oberto said as he shared the ways Tim has continued to help his work as an NBA analyst.

Scott Duncan, who previously sat down with KSAT for an interview ahead of the film’s premiere, said that he is still “caught off guard” by the personal aspects of the documentary.

The film does not yet have a wide release date, but Scott said he is looking to screen the documentary at other festivals and in St. Croix.

Other collaborators and family friends, such as Jeff Probst of “Survivor,” were also in attendance and spoke about the Duncan family.

