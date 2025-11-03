Invasive plant spreads after Hill Country floods; Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady

HILL COUNTRY – Four months after major flooding in the Hill Country, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department began a year-long fish recovery and habitat survey in October on the Guadalupe, Llano, Nueces, Pedernales, and San Saba rivers.

Crews have been electrofishing and documenting species, sizes and habitat conditions. Early results show that many smaller tributaries are “relatively intact,” with declines of under 30%, a sign that TPWD calls encouraging for wildlife and local economies reliant on recreational fishing.

TPWD Fisheries Biologist Mitch Nisbet says native species showing strength include Guadalupe bass (the state fish), bluegill, gizzard shad and smaller largemouth bass.

“We had some surplus channel catfish that we stocked in Ingram Lake last week, and then we’ll be stocking Flatrock, as well as Nimitz Lake in Kerrville,” Nisbet said. “We’ve got a Guadalupe Bass spawning program that works out of the Heart of the Hills Fisheries Science Center outside Kerrville, and we’ll be stocking up and down the Guadalupe River if necessary. ”

Teams are also tracking invasive plant species, notably Arundo (giant reed or carrizo cane), which displaces native species, raises fire risk, and harms water quality. TPWD says the plant can spread rapidly after floods and has been observed increasing along the Guadalupe.

“They colonize quickly; they grow quickly. So even like a few weeks or a month post-flood, they’re already big stocks starting to grow,” Nisbet said. “And then we’ve got folks that are out there monitoring those areas and treating where they can.”

TPWD is treating infestations and remains ready to restock fish when needed. Landowners and river users should report sightings to healthycreeks@tpwd.texas.gov or call 512-289-2740.