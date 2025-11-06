Jourdanton family makes their pitch on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’

A local family will make their pitch Wednesday night on the hit ABC show “Shark Tank.”

The Titzman family of Jourdanton features Dustin, Michelle and their children — Penelope, Everly, Adeline and Stokes.

The family is stepping into the Tank to share a mission to teach kids and adults the confidence and skills to save lives.

The pitch surrounds their creation, the Medic Multi Tool, a triangular bandage cloth with printed instructions of all its uses and a QR code for free training videos.

The invention was inspired by Daniel’s career as an Army helicopter pilot and a longtime firefighter with the San Antonio Fire Department.

“So many times in fire and EMS, if someone had just done something, the outcome would’ve been better,” Dustin said. “That’s why we teach kids and families how to act, not to be afraid and wait for help, but to stand up and be the help. Simple skills go a long way.”

On “Shark Tank,” the Titzman family will ask the Sharks for an investment to expand their reach — bringing hands-on first aid training and kid-ready medical kits into more homes, schools and communities across America.

For more information, click here.

