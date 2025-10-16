‘Shark Tank’ investor, KIND Snacks founder talks city’s economic future during San Antonio Startup Week

SAN ANTONIO – Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks, “Shark Tank” investor, and socially focused billionaire entrepreneur, headlined this year’s Keynote Speech at the 10th annual San Antonio Startup Week.

San Antonio Startup Week is holding events through October 17.

Lubetzky has strong ties to the Alamo City. He graduated from LEE High School and Trinity University, having been born and raised in Mexico City, and then moved to San Antonio.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with KSAT, Lubetzky spoke about the economic future of San Antonio, what he believes the city has to offer the entrepreneurial community, his approach to combining compassion with business, and his work bridging political divisions in the United States.

Lubetzky pointed to San Antonio’s welcoming environment for entrepreneurs.

“I think one of the best things about San Antonio is that it’s so kind and forgiving because when you’re an entrepreneur, you’re going to fail, and you need to be comfortable making mistakes and dusting it off, learning from mistakes, and then getting things done,” he said. “And so the environment, the culture of San Antonio, encourages everybody to be themselves, to try things out, and I think that it is a very conducive environment for entrepreneurs.”

