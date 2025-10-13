Entering its 10th year, San Antonio Startup Week looks to uplift city’s entrepreneurs

SAN ANTONIO – Today, hundreds of entrepreneurs and investors kicked off the tenth annual San Antonio Startup Week.

The week-long event aims to develop, encourage and grow the startup community in the Alamo City.

“We and our startup ecosystem is just under the perception or that noise threshold that everybody across the city hears and feels. But I feel like once you unlock that or once you enter into this ecosystem and you see the things that we see and feel every day, you become immersed and you become excited about what you see,” said Geekdom CEO Charles Woodin.

This year will feature numerous opportunities for entrepreneurs of all ages to pitch their ideas to large crowds, social media followings, and investors, with cash prizes available.

Each day in downtown San Antonio will feature numerous speakers, panels, workshops, lessons, and activities.

For a full schedule and information on free registration, you can click here.

Read more: