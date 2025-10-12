San Antonio Startup Week kicks off with first Gaming Summit

SAN ANTONIO – This year, San Antonio Startup Week partnered with the Greater Gaming Society of San Antonio to host a Gaming Summit.

The new event featured game developers, programmers, artists, and entrepreneurs working together to expand the industry presence in San Antonio.

“It’s the 10th anniversary of Startup Week, and they have a big emphasis on creative innovation,” said Ansley Partosa Guerra, the head of the Greater Gaming Society. “What’s more creatively innovative than video games?”

The day at Geekdom was filled with several speaking panels, discussions, free play games, and opportunities for the community to play new games from local independent developers.

“I love these games,” artist and developer Stephanie Ramierez said. “I could spend hours in them and seeing little girls light up the way that I did, oh man, there’s nothing like it.”

“If you want to get into the game development industry, or if you wanna get into esports, we have a lot of people who have similar ideas and goals,” Partosa Guerra said. “And we just want to see the gaming community grow.”

The day-long event culminated in a pitching contest where game creators could pitch their ideas to a crowd, in the style of the ABC show Shark Tank, for hundreds of dollars in prizes.

“It’s a good practice for me to see how to pitch stuff to the business people, you know?” said Zachary Helms, co-founder of Two Brain Games.

The full schedule for San Antonio Startup Week is available on our website.

Read also: