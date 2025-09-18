What to know about San Antonio Startup Week in October

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week — a five-day conference that includes educational panels, workshops and city development for entrepreneurs and startups — returns in October. Here’s what to know about it.

The conference takes place from Oct. 13-17 at multiple locations in downtown San Antonio around the Soledad Street and East Houston Street intersection. Geekdom is the central location.

Some of the other locations for San Antonio Startup Week include:

Home2 Suites - Junction North, Junction South and River Walk Ballroom

Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk

Legacy Park

Launch SA at the Central Public Library

Weston Commons and Weston Center

La Zona - San Pedro Creek

Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure access to San Antonio Startup Week events.

The conference is available to anyone. If you have an idea or an interest to turn a side hustle into a business, consider attending San Antonio Startup Week. A wide variety of content and resources will be available.

According to the conference’s website, people can also participate as volunteers or sponsors to assist with operations. For those looking to do more than attend the conference, fill out the pre-registration form and a San Antonio Startup Week team member will reach out with next steps.

The conference has dozens of events — which include business founders, investors, community leaders and creators — that begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 13. Click here to access the entire event schedule for San Antonio Startup Week.

San Antonio Startup Week partnered with Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk, located at 125 E. Houston St., to provide conference attendees with an exclusive discounted rate. Some of the benefits include a complimentary breakfast, drinks and snacks, fitness center and pool access, as well as Wi-Fi access.

SA Gaming Summit

The San Antonio Gaming Summit is a one-day event that gathers students, indie developers, educators, streamers and professional gamers.

The event is held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Geekdom. It costs $20 to receive entry. A 50% discount is available when using a .edu email address.

Attendees can expect breakout sessions, a game development pitch competition with a prize, an indie developer showcase, student projects, a gaming area, plus more.

Parking, transportation information

There are several transit options available for those not looking to walk in the downtown area.

A free circulator shuttle provided by San Antonio Startup Week will operate between Launch SA and Home2 Suites. It’s a hop-on, hop-off service. The conference’s website says to check signs or badge maps for stop locations and hours.

The conference has also partnered with VIA Metropolitan Transit to provide an affordable option for moving around the downtown area. For $2.75 per day or $12 for the entire week, unlimited rides are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. These rides must be booked through the VIA Link app.

Click here for some parking options available downtown for attendees.

