Recent crashes involving trains act as reminder for railroad crossing dangers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Two recent crashes involving big rigs and trains have shined a spotlight on driving habits near railroad crossings.

Both truck drivers involved in the separate crashes earlier this week were able to get out of their vehicles before freight trains barreled down on them.

Schertz police said they cited the driver of a semi-truck for disregarding a warning sign.

They say his truck, which was hauling a load of cars, got caught on an uneven railroad crossing near Schertz Parkway and FM 78 Sunday morning.

A train slammed into the truck moments later.

Signs in the area warn about the crossing and the problems that it presents to trucks with trailers.

A report from San Antonio police described a similar scenario Monday afternoon along Carolina Street near Hoefgen Street.

According to the report, the driver of a big rig hauling high school band equipment got stuck on the tracks at a crossing.

Minutes after the driver got out to safety, a freight train rammed into the truck.

Albert Perez was working at Ace Foam Design nearby when it happened.

His company shared clips of surveillance camera footage that showed the moment the truck became stuck and was hit by the train.

Perez said workers in the warehouse tried to call for help but were unsuccessful.

“And then four or five minutes after that, here comes the train, you know? It was too late,” he said.

The business is located only steps away from the railroad crossing.

From his window, Perez said he has seen an eyeful of trouble involving people not only in big rigs, but also in cars and on their own two feet.

“You see people trying to beat the train. You’ll see the train stop. People walk between to try to get through it,” he said. “I see kids trying to get to school go underneath the train.”

Union Pacific urges caution around its railroad crossings.

A list of tips supplied by the company says drivers should be sure they have enough room for their vehicles to completely clear the tracks before attempting to cross them.

It also mentions that people should not try to beat the crossing arms or go around them once they are down.

“Some people are impatient,” Perez said.

After the crash he witnessed Monday, he’s making a point to take his time and stay safe.

