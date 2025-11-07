Live roach caught on KSAT cameras at NW Side restaurant ordered to shut down for infestation

SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after being shut down for a roach infestation, KSAT cameras caught a roach crawling inside a Northwest Side restaurant.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT Investigates health inspections of restaurants in San Antonio.

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine

Metro Health shut down the Indian food restaurant, located at 3720 Northwest Loop 410, on Oct. 1 after an inspector reported there was a “roach infestation.” The roaches were among the 18 violations noted on the inspection report.

“They’ve seen a couple of live roaches,” restaurant owner Anjan Goli said. “They closed it. But you can go through the whole kitchen and everything. You can see me one live roach or dead roach. You ask me a question.”

While waiting to speak with Goli this week, KSAT’s crew noticed sticky floors, gnats flying around stagnant and smelly water sitting in a mop bucket near the restroom.

Our cameras also caught a roach crawling along the walls of the dining room area.

KSAT Investigates’ Daniela Ibarra asked Goli if customers would feel comfortable eating in a restaurant where roaches were present.

“No,” Goli replied. “Absolutely, that is the reason I closed for one month.”

KSAT asked Metro Health when the restaurant was allowed to resume business. In an email, a spokesman confirmed the restaurant was allowed to reopen on Oct. 3, two days after an inspector ordered its temporary closure.

This is not the first time Spice Fine Indian Cuisine has been featured on Behind the Kitchen Door.

In 2022, Metro Health temporarily closed the restaurant due to a lack of hot water. In 2020, the restaurant racked up several violations, including having fly sticky traps in the kitchen and using damaged food containers.

“What are you doing to prevent this restaurant from appearing on Behind the Kitchen Door again?” Ibarra asked.

When asked what steps are being taken to prevent the restaurant from appearing on Behind the Kitchen Door again, Goli said, “We have to make sure every day, before leaving, we have clean everything and making every month pest control properly.”

The restaurant earned a score of 76.

Other scores from the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 4:

Box Street All Day - 100

623 Hemisfair Blvd and 6423 Babcock Road

Guerra’s Molina - 100

3410 Pleasanton Road

Whataburger - 100

6391 Babcock Road

Johnny’s Carinos - 100

231 Southwest Loop 410

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe - 100

15900 La Cantera Parkway

Evil Olive - 99

2950 Thousand Oaks Drive

Fathead Pizza - 99

152 Pecan St.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

