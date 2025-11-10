10-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of NEISD elementary school, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning in front of East Terrell Hills Elementary School, according to officials.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Molokai Drive, near the 4400 block of Bloomdale.

San Antonio police said that the boy, who is a fifth-grade student, did not sustain any serious injuries.

The driver also remained at the scene and assisted officers with the investigation, SAPD said.

According to the North East Independent School District, the boy’s parents decided to take him home for the day.

