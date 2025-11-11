San Marcos animal shelter at critical capacity, urgent adoptions and fosters needed

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is at critical capacity and in need of urgent adoptions and fosters, according to a news release from the city.

“Despite ongoing adoption and rescue efforts, continued intakes of surrendered pets, strays, and animals brought in by the public have strained the shelter,” the city said.

Three dogs are “at the highest risk” of euthanasia based on health or behavioral factors, the city said. The dogs must secure placement — either through adoption, rescue transfer or long-term foster — by Saturday.

The shelter is the only animal intake facility in Hays County, according to the city. Since January 2025, the shelter has taken in about 3,900 pets and has been at full capacity since summer 2022.

“We never want to make these decisions,” Animal Services Manager Christie Banduch said. “We carefully determine at-risk pets based on several factors including quality of life, behavioral, or medical concerns that make placement more challenging, length of stay, and any bite history. These decisions are heartbreaking, but sometimes necessary to ensure the overall welfare of the animals in our care.”

In the release, the city said the shelter was not designed to be a long-term housing facility, and overcrowding increases the risk of illness in animals.

“We need our community’s help,” said Minnie Buckhaults, community engagement coordinator. “We are here to serve Hays County, the community, and the pets who rely on us, but we can only do so much within the walls of our shelter.”

The shelter said the community can help by doing the following:

Adopt a pet

Foster , especially medium and large dogs who need more time

Volunteer to support animal care and enrichment

Donate to help fund transport opportunities to partner rescues in the northern United States

For more information or to view the shelter’s at-risk list, click here. Rescue partners can contact npascone@sanmarcostx.gov for pull requests.

