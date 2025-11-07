Third fox tests positive for rabies in Bexar County, health officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Public Health Department announced on Friday that a third fox has tested positive for rabies this year.

The fox was found in the 2400 block of Invitation Oak, which is within a 10-mile radius of where two other foxes had tested positive for the virus last month, according to a news release.

The rabid fox was initially seen on Wednesday in the 3800 block of Mahogany Cove, not far from TPC Parkway.

A homeowner told Bexar County Animal Control that the fox “was acting aggressive” toward her as she left her home, the department said.

According to the release, the department is unaware of any contact made with the rabid fox.

This year in Bexar County, there have been 13 positive rabies cases in bats, two skunks, one raccoon and three foxes.

The department encouraged residents to contact 210-335-9000 if they believe their pet has been exposed to rabies.

