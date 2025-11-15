San Antonio residents turn to side jobs to keep up with rising costs

SAN ANTONIO – As workers continue to face inflationary prices with stagnant salaries, some are picking up additional jobs just to make ends meet.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, and with that uncertainty, people start thinking about ways to mitigate their risk,” said James Albis, CEO of freelancing app JobSnap.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 5.4% of employed Americans are holding multiple jobs, reaching levels not seen since the 2008 recession.

The bureau’s data has not been updated since August as a result of the recent government shutdown.

Cyndi Carter is a full-time nurse, but within the last six months, she has become one of the many to begin “polyworking.”

“Things just got really bad, really fast,” Carter said. “It’s just the prices for food, clothes for the kids.”

A single mother of three, Carter said the economic situation has caused her a tremendous amount of stress.

“You just feel like you’re failing as a parent,” Carter said. “No matter how hard you’re pushing and trying, you’re not winning. I can not get ahead.”

An estimated 24% of households are living paycheck to paycheck so far in 2025, according to a Bank of America Institute analysis.

As a content creator, Carter chose to leverage her skills to pick up side work managing social media pages for several local businesses.

Albis said many others are finding themselves in positions similar to Carter as they look to keep food on the table for them and their families.

“There’s a lot of folks that never thought they would find themselves in the gig economy,” Albis said.

With the holiday season approaching, the financial pressure has intensified for many families.

“I’m already trying to strategize Christmas,” Carter said, “and I have no idea what’s going to happen for Thanksgiving.”

Despite the challenges, Carter maintains a positive outlook, particularly because her side work allows her to maintain flexibility for her family and access to events around San Antonio.

“I’ve been able to give my kids so many experiences that I probably couldn’t afford,” Carter said. “I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Read also: