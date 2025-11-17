Murder charge dropped in 2024 house party shooting case due to insufficient evidence, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a house party last year had his case dismissed earlier in November.

According to Bexar County court records, the murder case against Danny Ugarte Jr., 20, was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Ugarte was formerly accused of shooting and killing Enrique Damian Villanueva, 17, on Oct. 19, 2024, at a home in the 5900 block of Lopez Valley Road.

A San Antonio police detective wrote in Ugarte’s arrest affidavit that a fight at the house party had escalated to gunfire.

The affidavit stated that Ugarte had allegedly pointed a gun at Villanueva and fired once before fleeing the scene.

Villanueva was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

Ugarte was later taken into custody at an area high school with the assistance of a Crime Stoppers news release.

It was not immediately clear what specific pieces of evidence were deemed insufficient.

