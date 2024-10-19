Male shot, killed in backyard of house party, SAPD says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – San Antonio police officers are investigating what led to a deadly shooting at a house party in Southwest Bexar County.

Officers were dispatched to the home around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Lopez Valley Road.

Recommended Videos

When they arrived, officers said they found a male in the backyard with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers later learned that the residence was hosting a party in the backyard where an unknown individual opened fire.

Police said one of the suspect’s bullets struck the victim.

In SAPD’s preliminary report released Saturday morning, the victim’s age and identity were not disclosed. Authorities said they do not yet have any information on a potential suspect.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.