SAPD seeking person of interest in connection with fatal house party shooting

San Antonio police released an image of a person believed to be involved with a fatal shooting at a house party in southwest Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting at a house party.

Officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 5900 block of Lopez Valley Road in southwest Bexar County.

Recommended Videos

When they arrived, officers said they found a victim in the backyard with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Enrique Damian Villanueva, 17, who died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said that a subsequent investigation found that Villanueva was arguing with a suspect, who then pulled a gun and fired at Villanueva.

Police only specified the person in the above image as a person of interest but are asking the public for help in identifying them and any witnesses to the shooting.