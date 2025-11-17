New University Health center on South Side welcomes first patient

SAN ANTONIO – University Health Vida, a new health center on the South Side, welcomed its first patient on Monday morning.

Located at 3611 Jaguar Parkway, across the street from Texas A&M University-San Antonio, the center features an urgent care center, a radiology lab, a women’s health center and more.

A pharmacy on-site is available to both patients and non-patients.

Noé Garza, the first patient served at the center, said that the proximity to South Side residents is “great.”

“The facilities are, just looking around, they’re number one,” he said.

The center broke ground in Dec. 2023 and was described by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores as a “stepping stone” for University Health’s larger Palo Alto Hospital project.

The 68-acre, five-story complex is scheduled to open in its entirety by 2027. University Health Vida is the first center to be built on the project site.

In May, University Health Vida held a public information session to inform South Side residents about the center’s capabilities.

