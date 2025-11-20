Friends ask public to help save dog after owner fatally struck by train

SAN ANTONIO – A split-second decision cost one San Antonio man his life.

Howard Lee Lyons, 59, was hit and killed by a train on Nov. 13. The San Antonio Police Department said he was chasing after his dog when it happened.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said he died from blunt force injuries.

“I don’t want him to go, and nobody knows what happened,” Lyon’s friend Jennifer Stoelb said. “He disappeared trying to save a dog.”

Stoelb met Lyons two years ago. She said they both worked at the Econo Lodge near Loop 410 and Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side.

She said Lyons lived at that hotel for two decades until it recently closed. Stoelb said that’s when he and some of the other people who lived there began to experience homelessness.

“They all scattered,” Stoelb said. “Some of them were able to go indoors to motels. Some of them are living along the tracks, unfortunately, and that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in.”

Stoelb said the dog he was running after is named Blue.

“He loves dogs, and he took that dog in because the owner, the previous owner, passed away,” Stoelb said.

Blue survived the crash and was taken to Animal Care Services. Stoelb told KSAT the ACS website shows him. The website said Blue is available to be adopted and is now at risk of euthanasia.

That’s why Stoelb is hoping someone will step up and help.

“Blue is a loving dog,” Stoelb said.

KSAT reached out to ACS on Wednesday. A spokesperson said the dog was chipped, and they were working to trace it.

Read also: