San Antonio nonprofit helps meet students’ need for new underwear

SAN ANTONIO – Every school year, many charitable organizations focus on supplying students with essentials like backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and shoes. However, one need often goes unnoticed: new underwear.

One San Antonio nonprofit called Círculo de Chispas is stepping in to fill that gap for local children.

Earlier this month, volunteers from Círculo de Chispas delivered dozens of new undergarments to J.T. Brackenridge Elementary School, which is located in the 78207 ZIP code.

“At 78207, we’re one of the poorest zip codes in San Antonio,” J.T. Brackenridge Elementary School Principal Marco Morales said. “Sometimes, children we notice will come in with dirty socks. And, sometimes, it’s a day or two. And so, we always are vigilant for that, observant of that. We refer them to our nurse.”

Founded in 2021, Círculo de Chispas has partnered with local schools, like J.T. Brackenridge Elementary School, to discreetly deliver new underwear to students who need it most.

“I hope a child receiving a calzoncito (underwear) will make a difference,” nonprofit founder Gloria Camarillo-Vasquez told KSAT. “I know it will not take the child out of poverty, but it gives them hope.”

Camarillo-Vasquez said her inspiration comes from her own childhood memories — times when a simple handmade piece of clothing made her feel “loved.”

“I felt so loved when my grandma made me my dress out of flower sack and made that pretty calzoncito to go with it,” said Camarillo-Vasquez. “A new calzoncito can make anyone feel good and dignified.”

Her dedication has made her a familiar and beloved figure in the community.

Staff at the schools affectionately call Camarillo-Vasquez the “Chones Fairy,” which is Spanish slang for the “underwear fairy.”

“When she saw that we had undergarments, she said, ‘Oh, you’re the Chones Fairy!’” recalled volunteer Josie Mendoza.

Others said the sudden appearance of underwear in school drawers made them wonder where the donations were coming from, until they learned about Camarillo-Vasquez’s work.

“A Chones Fairy was just coming to leave it at night, I don’t know,” Camarillo-Vasquez joked. “But here we are.”

Tejano music star Patsy Torres recently also made a large donation to the students at J.T. Brackenridge Elementary School to support the effort, something Camarillo-Vasquez said she’s deeply grateful for.

“It’s up to all of us to pass our blessings forward,” Camarillo-Vasquez said.

Anyone interested in supporting Círculo de Chispas can visit its Facebook page or website.

Camarillo-Vasquez also encourages community members to reach out directly at (512)-924-5855.

