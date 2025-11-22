Man arrested in connection with child sexual abuse images investigation, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested Friday in connection with a child sexual abuse images investigation, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Lee Teague, a Bexar County resident, is accused of communicating through a messaging app to solicit and receive child sexual abuse images, BCSO said.

Recommended Videos

On Nov. 20, BCSO deputies were briefed by the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force about a case involving another person accused of distributing illegal child-related content with Teague.

Further investigation revealed that Teague was communicating with the person on the app, the sheriff’s office said. A search of the person’s account confirmed contact with the user “Tommy.Williams012,” later identified as Teague, BCSO said.

Additional records and subpoenas verified Teague’s identity, email accounts and phone number.

Deputies obtained warrants for Teague and his home. Around midnight, they arrived at his residence and took him into custody without incident, BCSO said.

Teague was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant related to child sexual abuse images, the sheriff’s office said. He remains held on a $125,000 bond.

Read also: