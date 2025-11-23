Skip to main content
Local News

SAPD: Suspect arrested nude after hitting man with vehicle during jewelry store robbery on South Side

Suspect was arrested for aggravated robbery, a felony warrant and several other charges, police say

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested while naked after allegedly stealing jewelry and hitting someone with his vehicle while fleeing from a South Side jewelry store, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of S. Zarzamora St.

In a Sunday SAPD preliminary report, police said the suspect, a 38-year-old man, broke a glass jewelry case inside the store and stole jewelry.

The suspect ran out of the store to a black Cadillac parked outside the exit doors and drove over a curb and onto the sidewalk past boulders, the report states.

A man tried to stop the suspect but was struck by the vehicle’s door and run over, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The report states that police located the suspect’s vehicle shortly after, abandoned near a highway. An officer spotted a man matching the suspect’s description fleeing on foot across the highway, police said.

After multiple calls about a suspicious person, SAPD said officers apprehended the suspect “completely nude.”

The suspect was arrested for aggravated robbery, a felony warrant and several other charges, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

