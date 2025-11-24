San Antonio police, Bexar County brace for holiday surge in domestic violence calls

SAN ANTONIO – More than 58,500 domestic violence calls were made to the San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County in 2024, and officers are already preparing for an expected increase as the holiday season approaches.

Family disturbance calls typically rise about 25 percent during November and December, officials and advocates said, a trend that prompts extra patrols and outreach as gatherings and financial stressors increase.

Violence prevention advocates urged victims to know they are not alone. They outlined the many forms abuse can take — physical, emotional, psychological, verbal or financial — as well as controlling behavior that may not leave visible marks.

“There’s help out there,” said Verena Silva, a City of San Antonio violence-prevention advocate. “They’re not here alone. It may feel like that, whether there be financial burdens or things that may be holding them in, trying to keep the family together. You know, there’s all sorts of factors, cultural, religious, things like that. But we want them to know that there are services available.”

Advocates noted that survivors who are ready to talk about leaving an abusive relationship can find help at SAPD substations. There are 36 advocates citywide; four are assigned to the Prue station. Victims can walk into any police station and ask to speak with an advocate, who will listen and present possible options without forcing anyone to act.

Friends and family who suspect someone is in an abusive relationship were urged to offer steady support and to listen without judgment. Advocates warned that pressuring a person to leave before they are ready can increase the risk to that person and any children involved.

Officials encouraged anyone in immediate danger to call 9-1-1. For nonemergency help, victims can visit a local police substation to request an advocate and learn about resources and next steps.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.