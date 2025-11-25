Bond conditions for ex-Holy Cross coach accused of invasive visual recording amended to include contact with minors

Former Holy Cross High School coach Armando Flores is accused of making invasive recordings on a hidden camera in his office, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – A former Holy Cross coach charged with two counts of invasive visual recording had his bond conditions amended to include contact with minors under supervision.

Armando Arnulfo Flores, 35, was initially arrested Oct. 7 after San Antonio police said he hid a camera in his office and had “many images” of a victim undressing.

He was re-arrested Oct. 16 after investigators reviewed additional evidence and devices from Flores, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

In a hearing on Monday, Judge Miguel Najera granted a request to amend Flores’ bond conditions.

Flores is allowed to have contact with his daughter and supervised contact with minors.

He was released from jail in October and placed under partial house arrest.

What we know about his initial arrest

According to an arrest warrant affidavit dated Oct. 7, police said a part-time employee at Holy Cross High School used an office she shared with Flores as a changing room. Her part-time status prevented her from accessing a locker room.

The employee is identified as a victim in the affidavit. KSAT is not disclosing her position at the school.

On Aug. 8, 2025, Flores told the victim via text message that a camera had been placed in the office to deter students from entering, according to the affidavit.

The victim responded to the text, saying, “Yikes that means I can’t change in there before games anymore. Lol,” the SAPD-issued document said.

Flores responded, saying, “I never thought it worked. I have a camera in there but it doesn’t work cause there’s no SD card,” the affidavit states.

On Oct. 2, the affidavit states that a student alerted the victim to an encounter the student had with Flores, where Flores allegedly “confronted the student” about moving his “camera” inside the office.

The student, asking Flores how he knew, stated that Flores said he “saw the color of your shirt and your hair was curled,” according to the affidavit.

The victim had the student show her where the camera was located in the office, pointing to a digital-style clock device on top of a refrigerator in the office.

After inspecting the device, the victim removed a Micro SD card installed behind a battery cover, the affidavit stated.

The victim contacted her daughter, who had a Micro SD card reader, and asked her to determine if there were recordings on the card. The victim’s daughter later said there were “many images of the victim changing” on it, the affidavit states.

A faculty member later confirmed to the victim that no cameras were authorized in the office. SAPD officers arrived at the scene and collected the card and device as evidence, documents state.

On Oct. 6, after SAPD applied for a search warrant on the SD card, it was determined that images and videos had been remotely deleted over Wi-Fi, according to the affidavit.

Flores may have had an application on his phone that allowed him to delete images and videos on the SD card, the affidavit stated.

Forensic investigators recovered several thumbnails, including one of the victim nude from the waist up, facing away from the device as she changed clothes in the office.

The affidavit alleges that Flores deceived the victim into believing the camera inside the office did not work. The victim also provided investigators with a screen recording of the text message exchange, according to the arrest warrant.

Investigators said in the affidavit that more evidence is being reviewed, including a forensic report on other devices seized during the search warrant.

Flores re-arrested on another count of invasive visual recording

While reviewing additional files and devices from Flores, investigators found images showing an underage girl and two other people separately changing clothes in his office.

An arrest warrant affidavit dated Oct. 15 also states that a video from September showed him engaging in sexual relations with a former school staff member, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Officials were able to gain access to Flores’s cellphone. Text messages revealed that he texted the victim after the encounter and told them it had been recorded because he “finally had an SD card in (the camera).”

The former staff member asked how he recorded it. In response, Flores said, “In my office, School.”

When the victim was contacted, they informed officials that they did not wish to pursue charges, according to the affidavit.

However, additional texts between the suspect and the former staff member revealed that he told them what to say to the police.

In addition to not pressing charges, Flores allegedly told the victim to say that they had “heard me (Flores) tell several people that there is a camera in there and not to change.”

San Antonio police confirmed this is what the victim had told them when contacted.

The affidavit also states that Flores sent inappropriate text messages to a student. At the time the affidavit was written, police said it was unknown if additional charges would be filed.

