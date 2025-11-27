Get free tickets to a Spurs game by donating blood at South Park Mall this Friday

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood and Tissue is giving free tickets to a San Antonio Spurs game at a South Side blood drive on Friday.

The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at South Park Mall, located at 2313 SW Military Drive, according to a news release.

The community blood drive will add to the supply during one of the hardest times of the year for collections, South Texas Blood and Tissue said.

“Blood donations tend to drop during holidays, a time when travel, seasonal illnesses and school breaks commence. Even then, the need for blood doesn’t stop,” the release states.

People who donate during the drive will get a voucher for two upper-level tickets to the Dec. 2 game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to the release.

Donors can schedule a slot in the blood drive by calling 833-968-4483 or click here.

