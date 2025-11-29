San Antonio vendors hope shoppers turn out for Small Business Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Small businesses across San Antonio say they’re feeling the squeeze from increased tariffs and rising prices — and many are counting on the community to show up for Small Business Saturday.

For Karolinas Antiques, a family-owned business operating in the Alamo City for more than 20 years, this holiday season is especially uncertain. The shop recently moved from Blanco Road to a new location on South Flores Street, but zoning issues with the city are preventing the family from opening their doors until January.

“It’s definitely been a struggle and it’s a very scary time,” said co-owner Uriel Diaz. “Especially with what we are going through with the re-zoning and not being able to open to the public. It’s a very scary time on top of everything else that is happening.”

To make up for the delay, Karolinas Antiques is teaming up with 15 other local vendors to host a sidewalk sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Small Business Saturday at 2024 S. Flores St.

Shoppers can expect authentic goods from Mexico, local artisan crafts, Christmas décor and “everything puro San Antonio.”

“You are going to think, ‘Man, this is so San Antonio.’ This is the spot you’re going to get it,” Diaz said.

Diaz added that supporting small businesses means supporting local families.

“Me, my brother, sister and mom — we all live from this business,” Diaz said. “So you are literally supporting a family. Plus, with our markets, we bring in other local artists and small businesses. So you’re not just helping Karolinas, you’re helping others we give a platform to.”

On the West Side, the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore is also preparing for a big day. Manager Alma Pina said everything sold in the store is created or written by West Side artists and authors.

“This is something unique to us that separates us from the big box stores. … When you see a product or a book here, you’re going to put a name to a face,” Pina said.

The bookstore will host its own Small Business Saturday event from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 1300 Guadalupe St.

“We need the support to continue our stories — to continue our culture and be here for our next generation,” Pina said.

Shoppers can also find local goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at an art market at the Tobin Center, featuring all local vendors.

Brackenridge Park is also hosting Small Business Saturday vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

