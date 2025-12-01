Man cut from car after single-vehicle crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash early Monday on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Cincinnati Avenue, not far from Interstate 10.

It is not immediately known what prompted the crash.’

First responders had to cut the man from the vehicle because his legs were trapped under the car’s dashboard, an SAPD officer said at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.