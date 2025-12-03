Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
53º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Mother questions circumstances surrounding death of daughter, a Texas A&M student, in Austin
Body cam captures Live Oak police officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest
What we know about Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera’s death in Austin
McCollum HS teacher arrested, accused of sexual assault of child, SAPD says
More than 82,000 tires recalled for lengthy identification number, NHTSA says
3 charged after fight erupts in Bexar County courtroom, BCSO says
Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin

Local News

Woman dead after vehicle hits, drags her one block on far South Side, SAPD says

The crash happened on Wednesday morning in the 10000 block of Roosevelt Avenue

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

San Antonio police investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle near the 10000 block of Roosevelt Avenue on Wednesday morning. (KSAT)

A woman was killed after she was hit and dragged by a vehicle about one block on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Wednesday morning near the 10000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, just south of Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

According to police, a male driver turned onto the northbound lanes of Roosevelt Avenue and hit the woman who was walking.

The vehicle dragged the woman for about one block before stopping, police said.

The man told investigators he did not see the woman prior to the crash, an officer at the scene told KSAT.

First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She is believed to be in her 50s or 60s.

SAPD said the driver is not expected to face charges at this point. Investigators were speaking with at least three witnesses to the crash, police said.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos