Woman dead after vehicle hits, drags her one block on far South Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle near the 10000 block of Roosevelt Avenue on Wednesday morning.

A woman was killed after she was hit and dragged by a vehicle about one block on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Wednesday morning near the 10000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, just south of Loop 410.

According to police, a male driver turned onto the northbound lanes of Roosevelt Avenue and hit the woman who was walking.

The vehicle dragged the woman for about one block before stopping, police said.

The man told investigators he did not see the woman prior to the crash, an officer at the scene told KSAT.

First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She is believed to be in her 50s or 60s.

SAPD said the driver is not expected to face charges at this point. Investigators were speaking with at least three witnesses to the crash, police said.

